Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cable One comprises 2.5% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 4.96% of Cable One worth $155,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $627.80.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.00. 88,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.80. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $373.37 and a one year high of $768.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.11 and its 200 day moving average is $520.32.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.86 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $411.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

