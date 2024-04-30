Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 583,665 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,665 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.69% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $51,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,744 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,920 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,577 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HASI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,105. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 123.88%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

