UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UMBF. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,064. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.83.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,661 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

