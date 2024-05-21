Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.3-22.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.48 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Saturday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Macy’s stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.49%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $591,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,073,699 shares in the company, valued at $21,108,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,108,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

