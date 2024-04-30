Van ECK Associates Corp Has $69.58 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,943 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.46% of CF Industries worth $69,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in CF Industries by 926.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 165,808 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

NYSE CF traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $79.60. The company had a trading volume of 407,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,815. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

