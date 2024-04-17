iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stake Lowered by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,512 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,295,000 after buying an additional 19,174,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,843,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,401,000 after buying an additional 95,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,429,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,642,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,009,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,351,000 after buying an additional 96,098 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after buying an additional 279,691 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. 375,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,705. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

