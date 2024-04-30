Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Lessened by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,924 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.8% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.46.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

