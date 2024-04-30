Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of CTHR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,569. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Insider Transactions at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 107,500 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,844,398 shares in the company, valued at $608,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 139,850 shares of company stock worth $47,311 over the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

