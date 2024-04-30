Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of CTHR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,569. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.
Insider Transactions at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on CTHR
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.