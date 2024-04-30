Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $30.55. 151,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,122. Brookfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.