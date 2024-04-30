Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 333,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $181,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,611,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.83.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.27. The stock had a trading volume of 183,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.06 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $544.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.92.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

