AtonRa Partners Sells 1,232 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Upstart were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 56.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Upstart by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,510,510.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,246 shares in the company, valued at $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $23,510,510.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock worth $1,750,272. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UPST. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.94. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

