Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Sime Armoyan Buys 32,300 Shares

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 32,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$89,044.64.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,575.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$822.00.
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 27,100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,525.00.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Sime Armoyan acquired 63,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$174,068.67.
- On Monday, March 18th, Sime Armoyan bought 21,200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,300.00.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 62,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$171,600.00.
- On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan bought 698,700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,816,340.52.
Shares of TSE:WRG traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.75. 16,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,254. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97. The firm has a market cap of C$93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.59. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$3.95.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Western Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.
