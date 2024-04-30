Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Sime Armoyan Buys 32,300 Shares

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 32,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$89,044.64.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,575.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$822.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 27,100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,525.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sime Armoyan acquired 63,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$174,068.67.

On Monday, March 18th, Sime Armoyan bought 21,200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,300.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 62,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$171,600.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan bought 698,700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,816,340.52.

Western Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WRG traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.75. 16,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,254. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97. The firm has a market cap of C$93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.59. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Energy Services ( TSE:WRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of C$56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Western Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WRG

About Western Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.