Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,684,000.

IVW traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.03. 768,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,999. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

