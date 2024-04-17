Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE KRC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.39. 892,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

