Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in April

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of DBCCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 185,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,170. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- About the Markup Calculator
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.