Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in April

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of DBCCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 185,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,170. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Featured Articles

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

