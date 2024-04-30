Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.250-12.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.25-$12.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.64.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $6.42 on Tuesday, hitting $306.43. 449,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,633. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $322.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.