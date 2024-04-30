Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.81 million. On average, analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RDY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.74. 27,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,523. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

