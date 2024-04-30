Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,706.0 days.
Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance
CTMLF stock remained flat at $10.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. Corporate Travel Management has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.
About Corporate Travel Management
