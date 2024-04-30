Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,706.0 days.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

CTMLF stock remained flat at $10.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. Corporate Travel Management has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

