Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Declines By 15.2%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of DEUZF stock remained flat at $5.48 on Tuesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
