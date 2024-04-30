Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Declines By 15.2%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DEUZF stock remained flat at $5.48 on Tuesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

