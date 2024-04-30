TransAct Technologies (TACT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. TransAct Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.96%.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.88. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

