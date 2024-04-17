Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $46.48 on Friday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

