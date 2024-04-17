Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 2.5 %

Union Bankshares stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.86. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Union Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

