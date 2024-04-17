Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Stock Down 2.5 %
Union Bankshares stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.86. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%.
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
