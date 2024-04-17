United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 77,500 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Humacyte worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter worth $56,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Humacyte by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

