Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,537 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 60.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

