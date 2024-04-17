WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $50,596.21

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 55.7% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $50,596.21 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00124377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011116 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

