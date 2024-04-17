Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

