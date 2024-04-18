Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
