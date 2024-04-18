Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

