Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 12.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

