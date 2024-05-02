Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 253,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 8.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

NYSE HSHP opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71.

Himalaya Shipping Dividend Announcement

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

