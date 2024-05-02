Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for XOMA Co. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XOMA in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for XOMA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday.

XOMA Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $300.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.68. XOMA has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 886.91% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XOMA stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in XOMA were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

