BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $40.59 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001602 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001270 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001410 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000115 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $44,690,391.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

