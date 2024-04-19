Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New $318,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.88. 242,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,465. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

