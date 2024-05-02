Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $164.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

