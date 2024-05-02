Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

GOOG stock opened at $165.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

