Summit Financial LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $469.86. The company had a trading volume of 383,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.78. The stock has a market cap of $210.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293 shares of company stock valued at $137,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

