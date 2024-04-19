Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $81.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

