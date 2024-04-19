Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT at $12.10

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.10.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst Stock Performance
Shares of HCAT stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.37.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.
