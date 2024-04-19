Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT at $12.10

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,091,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 186,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 473,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,010 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

