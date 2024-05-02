Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $7.29 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 16.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55,450 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 9.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

