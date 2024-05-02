Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $95.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average is $84.49.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

