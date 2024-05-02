Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $890.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $945.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $895.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

