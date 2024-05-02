Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $319.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.50 and a 1-year high of $324.40.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

