Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 320 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 95,299 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $74.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

