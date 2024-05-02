Brighton Jones LLC Sells 3,403 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

