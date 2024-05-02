Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank OZK boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $178.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

