Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.57.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.