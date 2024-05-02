Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 10,607 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.12% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 162,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of GBX stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GBX. Stephens boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GBX

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $343,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $415,102.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock worth $2,299,243 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.