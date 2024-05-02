Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 2,287 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,285,000 after buying an additional 124,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,131,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,308,000 after buying an additional 49,521 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $156.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

