Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 945 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

