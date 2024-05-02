Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 158,515 Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,712,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,515 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aris Mining were worth $22,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMN. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,155,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,641,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,142,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,272,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,953,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ARMN opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.39 million and a PE ratio of 10.64. Aris Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aris Mining ( NYSE:ARMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aris Mining

About Aris Mining

(Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.