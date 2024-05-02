Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Position Increased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $182.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.69 and its 200-day moving average is $174.02. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.99 and a 12-month high of $194.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

